Liang Jinxiao died on November 30, 2016, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong mother’s death following childbirth was avoidable, inquest jury rules in misadventure verdict

  • Liang Jinxiao, 33, suffered very rare complications during childbirth procedure after doctors administered excessive amounts of a labour-inducing hormone
  • Coroner’s Court jury makes eight recommendations to Hospital Authority in a bid to avoid a repeat of the 2016 tragedy

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:59pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Liang Jinxiao died on November 30, 2016, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
