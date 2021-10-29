Liang Jinxiao died on November 30, 2016, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong mother’s death following childbirth was avoidable, inquest jury rules in misadventure verdict
- Liang Jinxiao, 33, suffered very rare complications during childbirth procedure after doctors administered excessive amounts of a labour-inducing hormone
- Coroner’s Court jury makes eight recommendations to Hospital Authority in a bid to avoid a repeat of the 2016 tragedy
Topic | Hong Kong courts
