The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong
The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

New panel dismisses complaints two Hong Kong magistrates biased in cases related to 2019 protests

  • Both cases, related to social unrest in 2019, involved a ‘massive number’ of complaints and had attracted wide public attention, judiciary says
  • Chief justice concludes complaints against the pair were not substantiated after considering reports and advice of committee

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jack Tsang

Updated: 9:02pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong
The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE