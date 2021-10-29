The judiciary said the two cases attracted wide public interest. Photo: Felix Wong
New panel dismisses complaints two Hong Kong magistrates biased in cases related to 2019 protests
- Both cases, related to social unrest in 2019, involved a ‘massive number’ of complaints and had attracted wide public attention, judiciary says
- Chief justice concludes complaints against the pair were not substantiated after considering reports and advice of committee
Topic | Hong Kong courts
