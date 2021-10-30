Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung will walk free from jail on January 19, but local law enforcement will continue to watch him. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Edward Leung ‘likely to be watched’ after early release from prison, sources say
- ‘High-risk inmate’ jailed for rioting in Mong Kok is expected to be released on January 19
- Prominent independence activist could be monitored by law enforcers including national security agencies, source says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung will walk free from jail on January 19, but local law enforcement will continue to watch him. Photo: Sam Tsang