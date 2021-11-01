CBD, which has been touted as an aid to relaxation and a natural remedy, is found in a number of products such as oils and beauty items. Photo: Shutterstock CBD, which has been touted as an aid to relaxation and a natural remedy, is found in a number of products such as oils and beauty items. Photo: Shutterstock
CBD, which has been touted as an aid to relaxation and a natural remedy, is found in a number of products such as oils and beauty items. Photo: Shutterstock
Trendy, cannabis-derived CBD catches on in Hong Kong, but three arrested after banned substances were found in products

  • CBD is legal, used in beauty products, drinks and oils, but it must be ‘100 per cent pure’
  • Imports seized by customs found to contain traces of drugs banned under Hong Kong’s strict laws

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:38am, 1 Nov, 2021

