People in Hong Kong mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Edward Wong
Former leader of Hong Kong group that organised annual Tiananmen vigil pleads guilty to 3 charges over unauthorised gathering
- Lee Cheuk-yan among five to admit liability for their roles in the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park on June 4 last year
- Lee was ex-chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
Topic | Hong Kong courts
