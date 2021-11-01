Former Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan (right) was fined HK$8,000 for his group’s refusal to disclose information to Hong Kong police. Photo: Jonathan Wong Former Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan (right) was fined HK$8,000 for his group’s refusal to disclose information to Hong Kong police. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan (right) was fined HK$8,000 for his group’s refusal to disclose information to Hong Kong police. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge fines Civil Human Rights Front ex-convenor Figo Chan HK$8,000 over refusal to hand information to police

  • Appearing without a lawyer, the 25-year-old Chan asks why police failed to bring up the umbrella group’s lack of registration for the past 19 years
  • But West Kowloon Court magistrate says question irrelevant, as case involves only recent refusal to divulge information about group’s finances and other activities

Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:54pm, 1 Nov, 2021

