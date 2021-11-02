Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam leads tributes at funeral of Hong Kong police inspector killed at sea during anti-smuggling operation
- The body of Lam Yuen-yee, 37, was recovered two days after her marine police vessel was rammed last month by suspected sea smugglers, throwing her and colleagues overboard
- Her funeral with full honours was attended by Hong Kong’s most senior officials, while dozens of residents gathered outside to pay their respects
