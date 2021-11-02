Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Carrie Lam leads tributes at funeral of Hong Kong police inspector killed at sea during anti-smuggling operation

  • The body of Lam Yuen-yee, 37, was recovered two days after her marine police vessel was rammed last month by suspected sea smugglers, throwing her and colleagues overboard
  • Her funeral with full honours was attended by Hong Kong’s most senior officials, while dozens of residents gathered outside to pay their respects

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:56am, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lam Yuen-yee’s funeral was held with full honours in Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE