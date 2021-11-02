Footage of the brawl that led to about 40 triad members to surround three cars in the Tsim Sha Tsui nightlife district. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest 15 following brawl between rival triad members
- Dispute erupted when suspected Sun Yee On triad members were denied entry to Tsim Sha Tsui pub allegedly controlled by Wo Shing Wo group
- Police still hunting for alleged leader of Sun Yee On gang, nicknamed ‘Ball Ball Shing’, and his followers
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
