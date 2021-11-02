The court said Cheung’s earlier guilty pleas were properly entered and could be relied on in future proceedings. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who raped 2 women jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty at retrial
- Cheung Tsz-hong, 31, jailed for 7 sexual offences in 2018 after pleading guilty halfway through jury trial; he later won challenge against conviction on two charges
- Judge slams Cheung for wasting court’s time and public funds over retrial and delayed guilty plea, which he notes is a ‘very belated one’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
