Former lawmaker Raymond Chan leaves the High Court after being granted bail last month. Photo: Edmond So Former lawmaker Raymond Chan leaves the High Court after being granted bail last month. Photo: Edmond So
Former lawmaker Raymond Chan leaves the High Court after being granted bail last month. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong judge credits Raymond Chan’s record as lawmaker with securing his release on bail in subversion case

  • High Court Judge Esther Toh says any chance of Chan reoffending is mitigated by stringent bail conditions
  • Chan is one of 47 opposition politicians and activists charged with subversion of an unofficial primary election last year

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:08pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Raymond Chan leaves the High Court after being granted bail last month. Photo: Edmond So Former lawmaker Raymond Chan leaves the High Court after being granted bail last month. Photo: Edmond So
Former lawmaker Raymond Chan leaves the High Court after being granted bail last month. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE