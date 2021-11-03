Hong Kong police have arrested two people after receiving reports they had broken into Celestial Garden in Repulse Bay Road. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 2, believed to be from notorious mainland Chinese village gang, after 2-hour hunt
- Police called to Celestial Garden in Repulse Bay Road after reports two intruders had scaled fence of 20-storey building and activated alarm system
- Initial investigation suggests both suspects, who entered city illegally, could belong to infamous village gang in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested two people after receiving reports they had broken into Celestial Garden in Repulse Bay Road. Photo: Warton Li