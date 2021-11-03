Five powerful speedboats believed to have been used for smuggling were confiscated at a secluded spot on Lantau Island on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest suspected leader of smuggling ring, seize 5 speedboats at Lantau site
- The powerful speedboats were found at a secluded spot that police believe was used by smugglers to conceal their activities
- The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested in nearby Pak Mong, and is believed to have owned two of the vessels himself
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
