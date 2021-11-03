Timble Li died shortly after being admitted to Queen Mary Hospital in February. Photo: Winson Wong Timble Li died shortly after being admitted to Queen Mary Hospital in February. Photo: Winson Wong
Timble Li died shortly after being admitted to Queen Mary Hospital in February. Photo: Winson Wong
Death of man 2 days after Sinovac Covid-19 shot was unrelated to jab, Hong Kong inquest hears

  • Timble Li died in February of pulmonary congestion induced by the acute obstruction of his coronary arteries
  • Neither condition was a side effect of shot he received two days earlier, and no signs of an allergic reaction were present, pathologist testifies

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:09pm, 3 Nov, 2021

