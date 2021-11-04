DR Group founder Dr Stephen Chow leaves Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Handout DR Group founder Dr Stephen Chow leaves Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017. Photo: Handout
Doctor guilty of manslaughter in Hong Kong’s worst beauty treatment blunder wins appeal to reduce 12-year jail term to 10

  • Court of Appeal says sentences for DR Group founder Dr Stephen Chow and laboratory technician Chan Kwun-chung were ‘too high’
  • Court also rejects arguments that trial judge had erred in directing the jury and summing-up of evidence was ‘unfair and unbalanced’

4 Nov, 2021

