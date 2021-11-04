TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming (left) and his girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng leave Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming (left) and his girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng leave Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung Ming jailed for 18 days, banned from driving for 2 years and fined over careless driving case

  • TVB actor, 40, released on HK$30,000 cash bail pending appeal, on condition he remain in city and report to police three times a week
  • Magistrate says imprisonment is the only sentencing option as Yeung ‘clearly had not learned his lesson’ despite previous drink-driving conviction

Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Nov, 2021

