TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming (left) and his girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng leave Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung Ming jailed for 18 days, banned from driving for 2 years and fined over careless driving case
- TVB actor, 40, released on HK$30,000 cash bail pending appeal, on condition he remain in city and report to police three times a week
- Magistrate says imprisonment is the only sentencing option as Yeung ‘clearly had not learned his lesson’ despite previous drink-driving conviction
Topic | Hong Kong courts
