Indigenous New Territories male villagers have enjoyed exclusive property rights for decades. Photo: Winson Wong
Top Hong Kong court upholds traditional right of male villagers to build on land in north of the city
- Applicant Kwok Cheuk-kin, known as king of judicial reviews, had argued the policy was discriminatory on the basis of sex, birth or social origin
- Rural powerhouse Heung Yee Kuk insists the policy protects the ‘lawful traditional rights and interests of indigenous inhabitants’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
