Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: former vice-chairwoman of Tiananmen vigil group admits joining gathering, denies calling on others to participate in person

  • Chow Hang-tung from the now-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says event was only for small group of top members
  • She argues the public was encouraged to join online, but others such as tycoon Jimmy Lai had shown up and she could not reject them for no reason

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:17pm, 5 Nov, 2021

