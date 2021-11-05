Chow Hang-tung at a press briefing earlier this year of the now-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: former vice-chairwoman of Tiananmen vigil group admits joining gathering, denies calling on others to participate in person
- Chow Hang-tung from the now-dissolved Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says event was only for small group of top members
- She argues the public was encouraged to join online, but others such as tycoon Jimmy Lai had shown up and she could not reject them for no reason
