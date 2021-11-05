Desecrating the national flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Photo: SCMP Desecrating the national flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Photo: SCMP
Desecrating the national flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest second suspect on suspicion of desecrating 31 Chinese flags around National Day

  • Crime squad officers pick up man, 31, in Mong Kok on Friday morning about three weeks after arresting 49-year-old
  • On October 1, 20 burned or ripped flags were seen scattered on ground in Wong Tai Sin while another 11 were found damaged less than 24 hours later

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:01pm, 5 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Desecrating the national flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Photo: SCMP Desecrating the national flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Photo: SCMP
Desecrating the national flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE