(Left to right) Customs officers Tang Wai-ngan, Lee Kam-wing and Fong Heung-wing reveal details of a major cocaine bust. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs hunting runaway suspect after arresting six over HK$300 million cocaine bust
- Six arrested over drug-trafficking, money-laundering allegations but seventh suspect gets away, triggering manhunt
- Customs says it believes it has smashed transnational crime syndicate behind trafficking of HK$500 million worth of drugs in total from this case and another one last year
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
