Hong Kong customs hunting runaway suspect after arresting six over HK$300 million cocaine bust

  • Six arrested over drug-trafficking, money-laundering allegations but seventh suspect gets away, triggering manhunt
  • Customs says it believes it has smashed transnational crime syndicate behind trafficking of HK$500 million worth of drugs in total from this case and another one last year

Nadia Lam
Updated: 6:38pm, 5 Nov, 2021

