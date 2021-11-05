The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong anti-corruption agency charges 2 ex-directors of consultancy with fraud over bogus concrete test results for mega bridge
- Albert Leung, 64, and Leslie Harry Swann, 70 both formerly affiliated with Jacobs China, appear in court just hours after being arrested by ICAC
- Pair allegedly obtained HK$1.97 million by deceit between July 2016 and May 2017 as they deliberately concealed fabrication of concrete test results
Topic | Hong Kong courts
