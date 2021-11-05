The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP
The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong anti-corruption agency charges 2 ex-directors of consultancy with fraud over bogus concrete test results for mega bridge

  • Albert Leung, 64, and Leslie Harry Swann, 70 both formerly affiliated with Jacobs China, appear in court just hours after being arrested by ICAC
  • Pair allegedly obtained HK$1.97 million by deceit between July 2016 and May 2017 as they deliberately concealed fabrication of concrete test results

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:34pm, 5 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP
The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the world's longest sea crossing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE