What is Hong Kong’s small-house policy and will top court ruling affect development?

  • Right allowing adult male indigenous villagers to apply to build houses up to three storeys has been called discriminatory and prone to abuse
  • Land concern group warns ruling could lead to explosion of construction, but town planning official says restrictions ensure that will not happen

Gigi Choy
Updated: 10:47am, 6 Nov, 2021

Indigenous New Territories male villagers are allowed to build a small house on their own land without having to pay a land-use conversion fee. Photo: Sam Tsang
