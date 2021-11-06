Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children
- The two boys, aged two and six, are in stable condition after being sent to Caritas Medical Centre for a check-up
- Police say couple, in their thirties, had financial problems and tried to kill themselves at their home in Cheung Sha Wan
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li