Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children

  • The two boys, aged two and six, are in stable condition after being sent to Caritas Medical Centre for a check-up
  • Police say couple, in their thirties, had financial problems and tried to kill themselves at their home in Cheung Sha Wan

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:24pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested a couple who tried to kill themselves and their two children. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE