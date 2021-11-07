A convoy of BMWs fly past a Post photographer at high speed early on Sunday morning on Bride’s Pool Road in Tai Po. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Fast and furious: Hong Kong crash tragedy puts spotlight on city’s speed fiends, illegal racing scene
- No secret that accident black spot Bride’s Pool Road is a venue for illegal races, insiders say
- Some come in ‘souped up’ Japanese cars, others in posh sports cars equipped with radar to spot police
