Hong Kong police seized 10 modified speedboats in a Thursday raid aimed at alleged smugglers. Photo: RTHK Hong Kong police seized 10 modified speedboats in a Thursday raid aimed at alleged smugglers. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong police seized souped-up speedboats, outboard engines worth HK$25 million in latest raid on seaborne smugglers

  • Ten speedboats and another 57 engines discovered in 100,000 sq ft Tuen Mun warehouse, marking biggest such bust in city history
  • Seizures the latest in an ongoing series of raids following the death of a marine police officer killed when her boat was rammed during a pursuit at sea

Zoe Low
Updated: 6:03pm, 7 Nov, 2021

