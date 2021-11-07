Hong Kong police seized 10 modified speedboats in a Thursday raid aimed at alleged smugglers. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong police seized souped-up speedboats, outboard engines worth HK$25 million in latest raid on seaborne smugglers
- Ten speedboats and another 57 engines discovered in 100,000 sq ft Tuen Mun warehouse, marking biggest such bust in city history
- Seizures the latest in an ongoing series of raids following the death of a marine police officer killed when her boat was rammed during a pursuit at sea
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police seized 10 modified speedboats in a Thursday raid aimed at alleged smugglers. Photo: RTHK