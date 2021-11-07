Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 5 for criminal intimidation of prison officer after ‘hell money’, paper doll left outside detention centre

  • Paper doll and handwritten poster with prison officer’s name on it left outside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre last Thursday night, police say
  • Four male detainees and a woman, aged 27 to 38, arrested over past three days for conspiracy to commit criminal intimidation

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:42pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE