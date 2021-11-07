Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong justice chief warns public that court’s riot ruling still leaves government with plenty of legal options at its disposal
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng breaks her silence on landmark decision by Court of Final Appeal
- Court ruled someone not physically at an unlawful assembly or riot should not be held liable as an actual participant of the crime
