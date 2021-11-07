Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong justice chief warns public that court’s riot ruling still leaves government with plenty of legal options at its disposal

  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng breaks her silence on landmark decision by Court of Final Appeal
  • Court ruled someone not physically at an unlawful assembly or riot should not be held liable as an actual participant of the crime

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:16pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE