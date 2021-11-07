Young people learn about the rule of law from television, social media and online platforms, a survey found. Photo: Sun Yeung Young people learn about the rule of law from television, social media and online platforms, a survey found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Young people learn about the rule of law from television, social media and online platforms, a survey found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Young people in Hong Kong losing confidence in rule of law after 2019 protests, survey finds

  • About 45 per cent of respondents to Youth IDEAS study said they believed government could exert influence on the courts
  • More than one in four also say they will not follow laws they deem unreasonable

Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:12pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Young people learn about the rule of law from television, social media and online platforms, a survey found. Photo: Sun Yeung Young people learn about the rule of law from television, social media and online platforms, a survey found. Photo: Sun Yeung
Young people learn about the rule of law from television, social media and online platforms, a survey found. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE