Hong Kong police’s narcotics bureau found more than HK$600 million worth of cocaine hidden in frozen fruit juice. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police seize 610kg of cocaine worth HK$620 million in their second biggest bust of the drug on record
- Man arrested after hundreds of slabs of the drug were found within frozen fruit juice delivery from Brazil
- Police say fruit juice ploy is first they have seen but warn drug traffickers they will never outwit the law
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
