Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize 610kg of cocaine worth HK$620 million in their second biggest bust of the drug on record

  • Man arrested after hundreds of slabs of the drug were found within frozen fruit juice delivery from Brazil
  • Police say fruit juice ploy is first they have seen but warn drug traffickers they will never outwit the law

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Updated: 3:27pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Hong Kong police’s narcotics bureau found more than HK$600 million worth of cocaine hidden in frozen fruit juice. Photo: Felix Wong
