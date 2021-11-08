Hong Kong police have arrested four people on suspicion of conspiracy to intimidate a prison officer. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest former triad leader, 3 others on suspicion of conspiracy to intimidate prison officer
- Man nicknamed ‘Chi Tang’, who stepped down as leader of Wo Shing Wo triad several years ago, detained after leaving funeral parlour in Hung Hom
- The four suspects were arrested in connection with a case in which ‘hell notes’ and paper doll were left at entrance of Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested four people on suspicion of conspiracy to intimidate a prison officer. Photo: Warton Li