Police arrest Hong Kong taxi driver accused of molesting passenger he picked up at Lan Kwai Fong

  • The driver is said to have indecently assaulted the woman after she fell asleep, then dragged her out of the car when she awoke and put up a struggle
  • Detectives identified the taxi driver using surveillance camera footage that captured the vehicle’s plate number, and arrested him the same day

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:08pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
