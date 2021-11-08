Hong Kong police have arrested a taxi driver accused of molesting a sleeping passenger early Sunday morning. Photo: Warton Li
Police arrest Hong Kong taxi driver accused of molesting passenger he picked up at Lan Kwai Fong
- The driver is said to have indecently assaulted the woman after she fell asleep, then dragged her out of the car when she awoke and put up a struggle
- Detectives identified the taxi driver using surveillance camera footage that captured the vehicle’s plate number, and arrested him the same day
