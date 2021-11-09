Wu Pik House at Wu King Estate in Tuen Mun was the site of an arson attack on Monday night. Photo: Handout Wu Pik House at Wu King Estate in Tuen Mun was the site of an arson attack on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Wu Pik House at Wu King Estate in Tuen Mun was the site of an arson attack on Monday night. Photo: Handout
Petrol bombs explode outside home of Hong Kong man beset by gambling debts as he plays mahjong with family inside

  • The firebombs burst into flames at the Tuen Mun estate just after 10.30pm on Monday night, with neighbours helping extinguish the blaze
  • Police source says flat’s 31-year-old tenant had lost more than HK$300,000 gambling online and recently received messages demanding repayment

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:27pm, 9 Nov, 2021

