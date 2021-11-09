An 11-second video shows a female snake master trying to capture a 23kg Burmese python. Photo: Handout An 11-second video shows a female snake master trying to capture a 23kg Burmese python. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officers discover 2-metre Burmese python on board their barge

  • Marine police stunned to encounter the 23kg snake on the deck of their barge which was moored at the time
  • Snake was captured alive on the barge in the Tolo Channel and sent to expert handlers

Christy Leung
Updated: 6:40pm, 9 Nov, 2021

