Customs officers escort a suspect out of a building on Shing Yip Street, in Kwun Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong fortune-teller arrested in undercover sting operation after being accused of breaking trade descriptions law

  • Woman who ran HK$800 numerology consultancy service had claimed her academic qualifications were recognised by the government
  • Customs officer posed as a customer on Tuesday after department received a complaint in June

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:06pm, 9 Nov, 2021

