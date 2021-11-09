Customs officers escort a suspect out of a building on Shing Yip Street, in Kwun Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong fortune-teller arrested in undercover sting operation after being accused of breaking trade descriptions law
- Woman who ran HK$800 numerology consultancy service had claimed her academic qualifications were recognised by the government
- Customs officer posed as a customer on Tuesday after department received a complaint in June
