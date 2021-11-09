Of the 14 homeless people who lodged complaints against authorities, six of the cases have been discontinued. Photo: Dickson Lee Of the 14 homeless people who lodged complaints against authorities, six of the cases have been discontinued. Photo: Dickson Lee
Of the 14 homeless people who lodged complaints against authorities, six of the cases have been discontinued. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer denies giving insufficient time for homeless to pack up before items seizure in park clearance

  • Inspector Ng Yin-pak testifies at Small Claims Tribunal after 14 homeless people seek damages
  • Ng, accused of giving only three minutes for street sleepers, maintains he provided at least 25 minutes before proceeding to confiscate items

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:45pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Of the 14 homeless people who lodged complaints against authorities, six of the cases have been discontinued. Photo: Dickson Lee Of the 14 homeless people who lodged complaints against authorities, six of the cases have been discontinued. Photo: Dickson Lee
Of the 14 homeless people who lodged complaints against authorities, six of the cases have been discontinued. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE