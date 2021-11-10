A part-time Hong Kong police officer is treated after being bitten by a wild boar in Hong Kong’s Tin Hau neighbourhood early on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook
Wild boar bites Hong Kong police officer, dies after plunging 10 metres from Tin Hau car park
- The auxiliary officer was in a group of three who cornered the wild pig after it ran into the car park of Fly Dragon Terrace
- The attack is the latest to come amid a surge of boar sightings in city’s urban areas
Topic | Wild boar
A part-time Hong Kong police officer is treated after being bitten by a wild boar in Hong Kong’s Tin Hau neighbourhood early on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook