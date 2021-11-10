Francis William Haden is seeking damages against his former employer for the alleged violation of the Race Discrimination Ordinance. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Francis William Haden is seeking damages against his former employer for the alleged violation of the Race Discrimination Ordinance. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Race ‘nothing to do with’ Hong Kong firm sacking British engineer, who accuses colleagues of repeatedly calling him ‘gweilo’

  • Leighton Contractors (Asia) project director says Francis William Haden was fired over his conduct and attitude towards colleagues, race ‘never considered’
  • Haden has taken his former employer to court accusing ex-colleagues of isolating him and repeatedly calling him ‘gweilo’, a Cantonese slang term for foreigners

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:49pm, 10 Nov, 2021

