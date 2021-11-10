The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam The Eastern Law Courts Building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong magistrate orders prosecutors in vice case to hand over statements by police’s former national security director

  • Prosecutors had objected to release of statements Frederic Choi made as part of internal proceedings over his spa visit, saying they were irrelevant to present case
  • But after reviewing the documents, magistrate orders information given to defence of man accused of running vice establishment

Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu


Updated: 7:04pm, 10 Nov, 2021

