Police handled 67 reports of robbery in the first six months of the year. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt for knifeman who robbed woman of ATM card, forced her to reveal PIN and withdrew HK$40,000
- Victim did not immediately report case and instead returned home and went to bed, only realising money was gone from account the next morning
- Suspect is believed to be aged 35 to 40 and about 1.7 metres in height; he was dressed in black jacket and cap, with glasses at time of incident
Crime in Hong Kong
