Police handled 67 reports of robbery in the first six months of the year. Photo: Warton Li Police handled 67 reports of robbery in the first six months of the year. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong police hunt for knifeman who robbed woman of ATM card, forced her to reveal PIN and withdrew HK$40,000

  • Victim did not immediately report case and instead returned home and went to bed, only realising money was gone from account the next morning
  • Suspect is believed to be aged 35 to 40 and about 1.7 metres in height; he was dressed in black jacket and cap, with glasses at time of incident

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:37pm, 10 Nov, 2021

