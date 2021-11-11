Police display 7.5kg of crystal methamphetamine found hidden in a pair of rain boots inside a delivery van on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook Police display 7.5kg of crystal methamphetamine found hidden in a pair of rain boots inside a delivery van on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Police display 7.5kg of crystal methamphetamine found hidden in a pair of rain boots inside a delivery van on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$6.1 million worth of crystal methamphetamine hidden in pair of rain boots in delivery van

  • Police have also arrested the driver of the delivery van on suspicion of drug trafficking
  • Separately, police detained a motorist in Mong Kong after allegedly finding HK$120,000 worth of cocaine, meth and ketamine in his vehicle

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:08pm, 11 Nov, 2021

