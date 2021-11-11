Police display 7.5kg of crystal methamphetamine found hidden in a pair of rain boots inside a delivery van on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police seize HK$6.1 million worth of crystal methamphetamine hidden in pair of rain boots in delivery van
- Police have also arrested the driver of the delivery van on suspicion of drug trafficking
- Separately, police detained a motorist in Mong Kong after allegedly finding HK$120,000 worth of cocaine, meth and ketamine in his vehicle
Topic | Drugs
