Lin accepted the psychiatrists’ recommendation and ordered Pang to be treated in Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre in Tuen Mun.

“Had the defendant been mentally sound, he would have faced a substantial term of imprisonment for retaliating [against MTR workers] by committing such an extremely horrifying act which could potentially cause very serious injuries,” the judge said.

Lin jailed the defendant for two months over the theft offences, but suspended that term for three years.

In last month’s hearing, the court heard Pang was angry at having his ticket inspected, and had bought a syringe looking to “scare” MTR staff.

When arriving at Kwai Fong station at 5pm that day, Pang ­approached Wan from behind and stabbed the back of his neck with the empty syringe, before jumping a turnstile and running away.