Dashcam footage shows how close a fast-moving Tesla passed by an elderly pedestrian on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest Tesla driver seen speeding past elderly pedestrian on zebra crossing
- Viral video shows elderly man swinging his walking stick at vehicle as it speeds past at close range
- Driver, 51, picked up in Tuen Mun for questioning; dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of three years’ jail
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
