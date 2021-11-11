Dashcam footage shows how close a fast-moving Tesla passed by an elderly pedestrian on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook Dashcam footage shows how close a fast-moving Tesla passed by an elderly pedestrian on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest Tesla driver seen speeding past elderly pedestrian on zebra crossing

  • Viral video shows elderly man swinging his walking stick at vehicle as it speeds past at close range
  • Driver, 51, picked up in Tuen Mun for questioning; dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of three years’ jail

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:39pm, 11 Nov, 2021

