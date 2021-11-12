The eight were evacuated from the West Kowloon Court building. Photo: Felix Wong The eight were evacuated from the West Kowloon Court building. Photo: Felix Wong
The eight were evacuated from the West Kowloon Court building. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 8 evacuated from court building after judge sent threatening letter containing caustic soda

  • Source says letter was addressed to Kathie Cheung, a deputy District Court judge
  • Judge had recently jailed five current or former university students for their roles in a major clash on campus during 2019 anti-government protests

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:13am, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The eight were evacuated from the West Kowloon Court building. Photo: Felix Wong The eight were evacuated from the West Kowloon Court building. Photo: Felix Wong
The eight were evacuated from the West Kowloon Court building. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE