Former Hong Kong police officer granted bail in sedition case linked to alleged online comments about inspector killed at sea

  • Chui Chun-man, 26, appears at West Kowloon Court following his arrest by the police force’s cyber security and technology crime bureau
  • He is alleged to have made online comments about death of officer killed at sea during anti-smuggling operation

Christy Leung
Christy Leung and Brian Wong

Updated: 8:27pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Emergency services search for Lam Yuen-yee in September. Photo: Winson Wong
