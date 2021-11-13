Seizing boats on land has been a key part of the Hong Kong customs department’s anti-smuggling toolkit in recent weeks. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong customs de-emphasising dangerous seaborne interceptions in anti-smuggling strategy shift
- Department placing heavier focus on land-based operations following September death of officer at sea, new customs chief says
- Risky high-speed pursuits not even ‘the most effective method’ of dealing with recent upsurge in smuggling at sea
Topic | Crime
