Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs de-emphasising dangerous seaborne interceptions in anti-smuggling strategy shift

  • Department placing heavier focus on land-based operations following September death of officer at sea, new customs chief says
  • Risky high-speed pursuits not even ‘the most effective method’ of dealing with recent upsurge in smuggling at sea

Topic |   Crime
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:27pm, 13 Nov, 2021

Seizing boats on land has been a key part of the Hong Kong customs department’s anti-smuggling toolkit in recent weeks. Photo: Robert Ng
