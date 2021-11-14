A Hong Kong police officer in the New Territories accidentally discharged a gun in his home on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer’s gun seized after accidental firing in Tai Wai residence
- The gun reportedly went off as the officer was getting ready for work at his home in Ka Tin Court
- No injuries were reported and the cause of the incident is not yet known
Topic | Hong Kong police
