Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt triad gang members who kidnapped cryptocurrency trader and demanded HK$30 million ransom

  • The victim, who is in his thirties, was lured into Kowloon Bay industrial unit on November 6 to carry out bogus cryptocurrency transaction
  • He refused to arrange payment of HK$30 million ransom and was beaten before officers finally rescued him

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Nov, 2021

