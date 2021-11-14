Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt triad gang members who kidnapped cryptocurrency trader and demanded HK$30 million ransom
- The victim, who is in his thirties, was lured into Kowloon Bay industrial unit on November 6 to carry out bogus cryptocurrency transaction
- He refused to arrange payment of HK$30 million ransom and was beaten before officers finally rescued him
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
