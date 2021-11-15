Police have arrested a mainland Chinese man who was allegedly caught attempting to break into a house in Tai Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police arrest suspected burglar who pepper-sprayed officers in unsuccessful bid to escape
- Police say officers spotted the man approaching a house in Tai Po at 2.40am with a screwdriver in hand
- Two officers twisted their ankle in the ensuing chase after being pepper-sprayed by the suspect
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
