Samuel Bickett arrives at the High Court on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
American lawyer jailed for assaulting police officer during Hong Kong protests ‘acted in self-defence’, appeal court told

  • Samuel Phillip Bickett had been prompted to ‘neutralise’ threat posed by off-duty officer, who had raised metal stick and pointed his finger at passer-by, court hears
  • US national, 37, was sentenced to 4½ months’ jail in July for assaulting police officer

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:04pm, 15 Nov, 2021

