The government has made it compulsory for diners to either sign a health declaration form or log their attendance with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app. Photo: Edmond So
Woman barred from leaving Hong Kong after being charged with using forged visit record of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app

  • Tsang Chung-yin, 22, was arrested at a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 2 when police inspected diners’ entry records
  • Defendant is released on HK$300 bail, and ordered to remain in Hong Kong and report changes of address to police, with case adjourned to December 28

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:53pm, 15 Nov, 2021

