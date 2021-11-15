The government has made it compulsory for diners to either sign a health declaration form or log their attendance with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app. Photo: Edmond So
Woman barred from leaving Hong Kong after being charged with using forged visit record of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
- Tsang Chung-yin, 22, was arrested at a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 2 when police inspected diners’ entry records
- Defendant is released on HK$300 bail, and ordered to remain in Hong Kong and report changes of address to police, with case adjourned to December 28
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The government has made it compulsory for diners to either sign a health declaration form or log their attendance with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app. Photo: Edmond So