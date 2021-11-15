Passers-by attend to an injured man in a bloody mall altercation in 2019, while Hong Kong was in the throes of a social unrest. Photo : Handout
Hong Kong protests: man accused of biting off part of district councillor’s ear, slashing couple during 2019 unrest stands trial
- Joe Chen, 50, is accused of biting then councillor Andrew Chiu after attack on couple in Taikoo Shing altercation
- Chiu was treated in hospital but doctors were unable to reattach bitten-off body part
Topic | Hong Kong courts
